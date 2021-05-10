ATTLEBORO — Cole Dreystadt scored four goals and Craig Scharland three as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse team posted its first-ever Catholic Central League victory, 12-6 over Bishop Stang High Monday at McGrath Stadium.
Owen Fitzgerald totaled 15 saves in goal for the Shamrocks, allowing just one second-half goal to the Spartans. Bishop Feehan held a 7-5 halftime lead.
Andrew Volmer added two goals, while Evan Pituro and Connor Gobine each had one goal.
The Shamrocks return to action Wednesday against Cardinal Spellman.
Canton 11, Mansfield 9
CANTON — The Bulldogs erased a three-goal deficit by scoring two power-play goals late in the first half for 5-5 tie at halftime and went on to upend the Hornets in the Hockomock League match.
Jake Quirk scored three goals and Tom Martin two for the Hornets (1-1), who committed 16 unforced turnovers.
Mansfield hosts King Philip Wednesday.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 12, Bishop Stang 3
DARTMOUTH — Betsy Norko scored three goals as the Shamrocks led from start to finish in their first Catholic Central League match. Eleven Shamrocks scored, with Ally Rudolph scoring twice.
Riley Brennan was strong in net as the Shamrocks held a 6-2 halftime lead. Bishop Feehan plays Cardinal Spellman Wednesday.
Taunton 16, Attleboro 8
TAUNTON — Jordan Mooney scored three goals, but the Bombardiers were unable to overcome an early deficit in losing the Hockomock League match.
Maggie Porreca totaled 14 saves in goal for AHS while Bella Salviati scored twice for the Bombardiers. Mallory Moore and Olivia Calderone each had one goal.
Norton 8, Bellingham 1
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers raced out to a 5-0 halftime lead and gained the Tri-Valley League victory. Eva Gesner netted three goals for the Lancers (1-2), while Kylie Bowden-Credit totaled nine saves in goal.
Isabella Darpino added two goals, while Gianna Bellavance and Emma Cochrane each had one goal.
Canton 11, Mansfield 10
MANSFIELD — The Hornets were unable to overcome a 7-2 halftime deficit in losing the Hockomock League match. Mansfield (1-1) was unable to pull even in the second half, scoring in the final minute.
Lauren Clark scored three goals for Mansfield. Grace Danehy, Ava Adams and Annmarie McCoy each scored twice. The Hornets meet King Philip Wednesday.
