TAUNTON — Kelsey Briere and Ava McKeon each had a hat trick, and five other Rocketeers scored a pair of goals as the North Attleboro High girls lacrosse team steamrolled Taunton High 19-8 in their Hockomock League match Thursday.
McKeon added two assists to her three-goal day, while Morgan Eaton (2 goals, 1 assist), Taylor McMath (2 goals, 2 assists), Caroline Folan (2 goals, 1 assist), Madison Dolan (2 goals, 1 assist), and Lily Ram (2 goals, 1 assist) also recorded multi-point games.
Summer Doherty and Ellie Regan scored single goals for the Rockeeters, who led, 13-5, at halftime. North Attleboro hosts Mansfield on Monday.
BOYS East Bridgewater 14, Seekonk 0
Missing a handful of starters due to AP testing, Seekonk could not get anything going in its road loass.
Joe Pezzulo had 12 saves for the Warriors, who fell to 4-9 and will visit Dighton-Rehoboth on Monday.
Sturgis 8, Tri-County 7 (OT)
Junior Derek McLeod scored three and Tyler Leonardi, Connor Joy, Dylan Sullivan, and Josh Narducci one apiece in the Cougars’ loss.
Tri-County (8-3, 8-2 Mayflower League) will travel to South Shore Vocational on Friday.