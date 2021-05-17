EASTON — Sean Crowther and Sam Mattson each accounted for six points as the unbeaten King Philip Regional High boys’ lacrosse team ran past Oliver Ames High 17-4 Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Crowther (three goals, three assists) and Mattson (four goals, two assists) helped the Warriors create a 9-3 halftime lead. James Boldy totaled eight saves in goal.
Colin Lightbody (two goals, two assists), Paul McDonald (two goals, one assist) and Ben Riggs (two goals, one assist) all had multi-point games as well for the Warriors, who meet Franklin Wednesday.
GIRLS
King Philip 7, Oliver Ames 4
WRENTHAM — Junior Lily Brown scored four goals as the unbeaten (5-0) Warriors of King Philip held off Oliver Ames’ upset bid in the Hockomock League match. KP held just a 2-0 halftime lead, while goalie Emily Campbell (six saves) never allowed the Tigers to tie the score.
Peyton Mellman, Morgan Cunningham and Nikki McDonald each scored single goals for King Philip.
The Warriors take on Franklin Wednesday.
