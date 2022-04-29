BRAINTREE — A five-goal day from Paige Curran sparked the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team over Braintree High, 14-8, on Friday.
Mya Waryas and Val Beigel added three goals each in the win. Biegel and Curran had one assist each.
Mary Collins, Kate Collins and Cate Noone each scored a goal while Mary Collins had three assists. Goaltendere Audrey Campbell stopped 10 shots.
Foxboro (7-2, 5-0) is at King Philip Monday.
Mansfield 16 Sharon 4
MANSFIELD — The Hornets had 10 goal scorers, led by Ava Adams and Lola Varricchione with three apiece. Adams had two assists and Varricchione had one assist.
Rose Maher and Stella Moore added two goals to the mix while Gabriella Geminiani, Cammie Shanteler, Kristina Kipp, Kayla Doherty, Anna Goulet and Maeve Anastasia added a goal apiece.
Caitlyn Zajac had six saves in net for Mansfield (3-3, 3-2) which hosts Canton Monday.
Ashland 18, Norton 9
NORTON — The Lancers fell despite six goals from Emma Cochrane.
KK Hebert added two goals for Norton while Ella McGuinnesse had 13 saves.
The Lancers (4-4) host Holliston on Wednesday.
BOYS Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Cardinal Spellman 4
DIGHTON — The Falcons’ Thomas Dyson had three goals and three assists in the win. Bryce Downs led the team in goals with five. Julien Bowers added two goals to the mix.
Destin Michener had 11 saves in net. Dighton-Rehoboth (3-3) hosts New Bedford on Monday.