HARWICH — Brodie Dalzell scored six goals to help keep the Tri-Country Regional High boys lacrosse team undefeated with a 14-6 rout of Cape Cod Tech in their Mayflower League win Monday.
Tri-County led wire-to-wire, holding a 6-0 lead after the first quarter and an 11-0 lead at halftime.
Cole King kept the Crusaders from finding the back of the net and made seven saves.
Tri-County (6-0) will try to keep up its hot streak Wednesday when it faces South Shore Vocational at home in a key showdown.
Old Rochester 16, Seekonk 2
MATTAPOISETT — The Bulldogs got the best of the Warriors in their South Coast Conference win. Old Rochester held a 13-1 lead at halftime and never allowed Seekonk to get within striking distance.
Seekonk (1-4) will play their next game at home against Greater New Bedford Voke.
GIRLS Old Rochester 22, Seekonk 14
SEEKONK — The Warriors were unable to take advantage of Cameron Loomis’ seven goals in their South Coast Conference loss to the Bulldogs.
Cate Bergsteand also contributed another three goals and two assists, but Seekonk’s defense could not keep Old Rochester at bay.
After coming in after halftime while trailing 14-5, Anna Murphy’s seven saves helped the Warriors chip away at the Bulldog’s lead, but Seekonk still fell short in the end.
Seekonk (2-3) will go on the road to face Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday.
Bourne 12, Dighton-Rehoboth 9
BOURNE — A stellar seven-goal performance from Karina Bosco was not enough for the Falcons in their South Coast Conference loss to the Canalmen.
Also impressive for D.R. was Sarah Uhrig’s play in goal, where she made 20 saves in the game.
Dighton-Rehoboth (0-8) will face Bristol-Plymouth in their last home game of the season Wednesday.
