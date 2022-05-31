MILFORD — The North Attleboro High girls lacrosse team capped its regular season with a hard-fought 15-14 win over Milford High on Tuesday.
The Rocketeers were led in scoring by the trio of Morgan Eaton, Taylor McMath and Ava McKeon, with each collecting three goals. McMath added two assists and McKeon had one assist.
Kelsey Briere and Caroline Folan each scored twice, with Folan also tallying an assist. Kate Johnston and Ellie Regan each scored in the win as well.
North Attleboro closes the regular season at 7-11 and awaits a possible postseason assignment as the No. 27-ranked team in Div. 2 as of last Friday.
Weymouth 14, King Philip 1
WEYMOUTH — King Philip’s lone goal scorer was Lily Brown in its loss to Weymouth.
“Emily Campbell played well in goal,” KP head coach Kourtnie Wilder said of her goaltender.
The Warriors close the season at a record of 13-5 and will await a postseason draw. As of last Friday, the Warriors were ranked No. 14 in Div. 1.
BOYS North Attleboro 16, Silver Lake 5
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers ended their regular season with a big win, getting a five-point day from Matt Antonetti.
Antonetti scored four times, leading the team, and assisted one goal goal. Connor Ruppert scored three times, while Clayton Billingkoff and Brady Backner each scored twice. Billingkoff also had two assists, and Backner one.
JT Gallagher had six saves in the second half for the Rocketeers’ favor. The North Attleboro (16-2) heads into the MIAA tourney ranked the No. 10 team in Div. 2.
Bishop Feehan 14, Scituate 12
SCITUATE — Bishop Feehan’s Danny Coady made 16 saves in net to help lock up a win for the Shamrocks.
Craig Scharland scored three goals while Brady Vitelli led the team with four.
Bishop Feehan finished the regular season at 12-6 and awaits a Div. 1 playoff pairing as the No. 22 ranked team as of Friday.