BROCKTON — Senior Miles Hannah, junior Egan Coia and sophomore Connor Gavine each scored three goals as the Bishop Feehan High boys’ lacrosse team routed Cardinal Spellman High 20-5 Thursday.
Freshman Dan Coady came on and made three key fourth-quarter saves.
John O’Reilly won 18 of 19 faceoffs for the Shamrocks. Andrew Palma, Cam Bagley and Craig Scharland each scored two goals.
North Attleboro 10, Oliver Ames 6
EASTON — Matt Antonetti scored five goals and collected four assists in powering the Rocketeers to the Hockomock League victory. Jack Regan, Clay Billingkoff, Connor Ruppert, James Brennan and Connor Rajotte all scored.
Ethan McGrath (nine saves) and J.T. Gallagher (10 saves) shared duties in goal for the Rocketeers (2-1).
GIRLS Foxboro 16, Sharon 3
SHARON — Paige Curran had six goals as the Warriors (3-1) rolled. Ella Waryas added three goals, while Lily Vey had two goals and one assist. Foxboro meets Attleboro Monday.
