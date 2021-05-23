LYNN — Craig Scharland scored a pair of fourth-period goals as the Bishop Feehan High boys lacrosse team rallied for a 12-10 victory at St. Mary’s Saturday in a Catholic Central League match.
The Shamrocks owned a 9-5 lead at intermission, but St. Mary’s scored five unanswered goals to take the lead. Goalie Owen Fitzpatrick (six saves) then blanked the Spartans during the fourth period.
Scharland, a junior, finished with four goals. Brady Vitelli scored the first two goals of the match for the Shamrocks (5-2). Cole Dreystedt and Evan Paturzo also had two goals apiece. The Shamrocks host Austin Prep Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 19, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — The Falcons of D-R spoiled the debut of the Warriors in winning the South Coast Conference match. The Falcons (2-0) gained a 13-0 halftime lead. Tate Carlsen scored the lone goal for Seekonk. D-R next hosts Fairhaven Wednesday, while Seekonk (0-2) visits Greater New Bedford Voke Monday.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 10, St. Mary’s 0
ATTLEBORO — Kristy and Betsy Norko each scored three goals as the Shamrocks routed St. Mary’s in the Catholic Central League match at McGrath Stadium.
Riley Brennan blanked St. Mary’s in goal through the first three periods, while Tiera Cronan preserved the shutout in the fourth period for the Shamrocks (6-1).
Katie Faust, Sydney Smith and Livi Brennan each added two goals. Bishop Feehan next meets Austin Prep Wednesday.
