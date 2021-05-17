ATTLEBORO — Lily Vey and Mya Waryas each scored three goals as the Foxboro High girls’ lacrosse team raced to an 18-1 victory over Attleboro High Monday in a Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Foxboro (4-1) gained a 13-0 halftime lead. Hannah Webster tallied a second half goal for the Bombardiers (0-5), who next meet Milford Wednesday. The Warriors return to action Wednesday against Oliver Ames.
Mansfield 10, Sharon 7
MANSFIELD — Grace Danehy netted four goals and Ava Adams three as the Hornets held off Sharon in the Hockomock League match. Lauren Clark added two goals, while Caitlyn Zajak totaled 11 saves in goal. Mansfield (2-3) next meets Taunton Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 19, Archbishop Williams 1
ATTLEBORO — Katie Faust scored five goals as the Shamrocks routed the Bishops in a Catholic Central League match. Kristy and Betsy Norko each added three goals for Bishop Feehan, which held a 12-1 halftime lead. The Shamrocks next meet St. Mary’s Wednesday.
BOYS Bishop Feehan 14, Archbishop Williams 2
BRAINTREE — Junior Egan Coia netted five goals in powering the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks to the Catholic Central League win. Miles Hannah scored three goals and Evan Paturzo a pair as the Shamrocks improved to 3-2 on the season.
Faceoff specialist John O’Neil won 10 draws, while goalie Owen Fitzgerald totaled 10 saves. The Shamrocks next meet Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
Franklin 20, North Attleboro 4
FRANKLIN — Matt Antonetti and Connor Ruppert each scored two goals, but the Rocketeers were unable to recover from a 13-2 halftime deficit in losing the Hockomock League match. J.T. Gallagher (10 saves) and Ethan McGrath (nine saves) shared the goaltending duties for the Big Red (2-2), which next meets Stoughton Wednesday.
