MANSFIELD — Nico Holmes scored five goals, forced six turnovers and won nine draw controls in guiding the Mansfield High boys’ lacrosse team to a season-opening 15-5 victory over Oliver Ames High Thursday in a Hockomock League match.
Tom Norton scored twice and set up five goals for the Hornets, who held a 9-2 halftime lead. Jake Quirk added three goals.
Sophomore Ryan DeGirolamo made his varsity debut in goal for Mansfield and turned aside nine shots, while allowing just two even-strength goals.
Canton 19, Attleboro 9
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Carter Shelton made his varsity debut by scoring four goals while senior Elijah Turner scored a goal in his varsity debut, but the Bombardiers fell in their Hockomock League match.
William Runey, III totaled 12 saves in goal for AHS. Keigan Conley scored two goals, while Michael Strachan and Ryan Betts had single goals. Canton took a 10-5 halftime lead. The Bombardiers return to action Friday against Oliver Ames.
GIRLS King Philip 16, North Attleboro 4
WRENTHAM — Ali Peterson, Morgan Cunningham and Alyssa Levere each scored their first varsity goals as the Warriors prevailed in the Hockomock League match.
Julia Marsden scored five goals for KP. Lily Brown, Haley Izydorczyk, Teyton Mellman and Cunningham each scored two goals.
Mansfield 12, Oliver Ames 7
EASTON — Senior Lauren Clark and sophomore Ava Adams each scored four goals as the Hornets broke a 4-4 halftime deadlock to win the Hockomock League match. Caitlyn Zajac totaled 11 saves in goal for the Hornets.
Medway 14, Norton 3
NORTON — Freshman Emma Cochrane scored her first varsity goal, while Ava Gesner and Jocelyn Nardone also scored in the Lancers’ Tri-Valley League season opener. Kylie Bowden-Credit totaled 10 saves in goal.
Norton visits East Bridgewater Friday.
