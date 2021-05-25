SEEKONK — Junior Camryn Loomis scored four goals, including the match-winner with 1:30 left in the South Coast Conference match as the Seekonk High girls’ lacrosse team edged Case High 7-6 Tuesday.The score was tied at 4-all at halftime with neither team having more than a two-goal lead at any point.
Laela Cabral DaSilva and Ali Faria both scored their first goals of the season, while Madison Velasquez also scored. Seekonk (2-1) visits Apponequet Friday.
Hopkinton 14, Norton 2
HOPKINTON — The Hillers gained an 11-0 lead by halftime in routing the Lancers in the Tri-Valley League match. Ava Gesner and Emma Cochrane scored goals for Norton. Goalie Kylie Bowden-Credit totaled 11 saves.
The Lancers (2-7) face Medfield Friday,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.