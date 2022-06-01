FAIRHAVEN — Camryn Loomis closed out the regular season for the Seekonk High girls lacrosse team with a personal milestone on Wednesday, scoring her 100th career goal in a 12-3 win over Greater New Bedford Vocational.
Loomis finished the day with 103 career points after the second-year varsity standout scored six in the game, along with an assist.
Kerrin McGovern had two assists and four goals for the Warriors while Avamarie Neary made nine saves.
Seekonk finished at 6-8 and waits to see if it will make the MIAA tourney as the No. 25 team in Division 4 as of last Friday.
Bishop Feehan 7, Natick 6
NATICK — Charlotte Wymes scored the game-winner for the Shamrocks, who trailed 4-3 at halftime, but rallied for the win.
Keira Cronin had 18 saves in net for Bishop Feehan with Betsy Norko leading the way with four goals. Sydney Smith chipped in a goal and two assists for the Shamrocks.
Bishop Feehan finished the regular season at 16-2 and will next play in the MIAA state tourney.
BOYS Dighton-Rehoboth 18, Bourne 4
BOURNE — Bryce Downs scored six goals in the Falcons’ win, becoming the all-time leading points scorer in D-R boys lacrosse history.
Downs added three assists while Thomas Dyson scored five goals and had four assists. Dighton-Rehoboth finished the regular season at 14-2.