HINGHAM -- The King Philip Regional girls lacrosse team was unable to pull out a weekend road win, falling to Notre Dame Academy on Saturday, 15-1.

King Philip's lone goal came from Julia Marsden in the loss.

The Warriors (5-2, 3-0) will host Mansfield on Monday.

BOYS

Norwell 11, Foxboro 1

The visiting  Foxboro High boys lacrosse team scored one goal in its 11-1 loss to Norwell on Saturday in the Chowder Cup, moving the Warriors to 3-3 on the season.

The lone goal from Foxboro came off the stick of Tommy Sharkey.

Foxboro (3-3, 1-1) will play on Monday, visiting Oliver Ames.