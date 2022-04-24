HINGHAM -- The King Philip Regional girls lacrosse team was unable to pull out a weekend road win, falling to Notre Dame Academy on Saturday, 15-1.
King Philip's lone goal came from Julia Marsden in the loss.
The Warriors (5-2, 3-0) will host Mansfield on Monday.
BOYS
Norwell 11, Foxboro 1
The visiting Foxboro High boys lacrosse team scored one goal in its 11-1 loss to Norwell on Saturday in the Chowder Cup, moving the Warriors to 3-3 on the season.
The lone goal from Foxboro came off the stick of Tommy Sharkey.
Foxboro (3-3, 1-1) will play on Monday, visiting Oliver Ames.