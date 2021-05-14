MANSFIELD — Julia Marsden scored six goals and collected two assists as the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ lacrosse team scored early and often in beating Mansfield High 17-3 Friday in a Hockomock League match.
Lily Brown (two assists), Haley Izydorczak and Morgan Cunningham (one assist) each scored three goals for KP, which held a 10-0 halftime lead.
Lauren Clark, Annmarie McCoy and Grace Danehy scored for the Hornets (1-3).
Emily Campbell made three saves in goal for Foxboro, while freshman Nikki McDonald scored her first varsity goal. KP faces Oliver Ames Tuesday, while Mansfield takes on Franklin.
Bishop Feehan 16, St. Joseph’s 0
CAMBRIDGE — Katie Faust scored three goals as the Shamrocks won in a Catholic Central League rout. Junior twin sisters Betsy and Christy Norko each scored two goals, as did Ava Detorie and Caleigh Shaw.
The Shamrocks (3-1) host Archbishop Williams Monday.
BOYS Foxboro 11, Sharon 4
SHARON — Freshman Lincoln Moore tallied five goals, while sophomore Connor Noone totaled seven points with two goals as the Warriors cruised to the Hockomock League win.
Freshman Adam Addeche totaled eight saves in goal for the Warriors (3-1), who held a 6-2 halftime lead.
Jack Avery netted two goals, while Finn Stapleton and Tom Sharkey each had a goal. The Warriors meet Oliver Ames Tuesday.
