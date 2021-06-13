ATTLEBORO — In a sport designed for offense, it has been the defense posed by the Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team that has enabled the Shamrocks to prevail often through the course of its Catholic Central League season.
The Shamrocks continued their quest for the CCL Cup championship with an 18-4 rout of Archbishop Williams Sunday at McGrath Stadium in the semifinal round of the CCL Cup series.
Bishop Feehan will now host Austin Prep in the CCL championship match Tuesday.
Seniors Katie Faust and Talia Giansante each scored four goals for the Shamrocks against Archbishop Williams, as Bishop Feehan gained a 10-2 halftime lead.
“We’ve been tough and we’ve been physical,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Vitelli said of the work of sophomore defenders Sam Buonnacorsi and Charlotte Wynes.
The Shamrocks surrendered just 27 goals overall through the regular season, and just 18 in nine CCL matches. Senior goalie Riley Brennan sports a 2.70 goals-against mark and had to make just five saves against Archbishop Williams.
Kristy and Betsy Norko each scored two goals for Bishop Feehan, as did Sydney Smith.
“It’s been a combination of winning draws, having a good offense, but also playing very good defense in front of Brennan,” Vitelli added. “Our defense gives her a lot of good looks at balls coming at her. We hang our hats on our defense.”
Fairhaven 18, Seekonk 9
SEEKONK — Kamryn Loomis scored seven goals and collected one assist, but the Warriors of Seekonk High were chasing a deficit right from the outset of the South Coast Conference match in losing to the Blue Devils. Fairhaven held an 11-3 halftime lead.
Cate Bergtrand totaled six points with one goal and five assists, while Laela Cabral-DaSilva also scored for the Warriors (3-4). Seekonk meets Bourne Tuesday.
BOYS
Bishop Fenwick 14, Bishop Feehan 12
ATTLEBORO — Trading one-goal leads throughout, Bishop Fenwick broke an 11-11 deadlock after three periods and limited the Shamrocks to one goal through the final 12 minutes of the Catholic Central League semifinal-round match Sunday at McGrath Stadium.
Brody Vitelli, Evan Paturzo and Craig Scharland each scored three goals for Bishop Feehan, which will head into the MIAA Tournament with a 10-4 record.
Bishop Feehan faced a 7-6 halftime deficit and was seeking to avenge a 9-7 loss to Fenwick earlier in the season.
Cole Dreystadt, Connor Davine and Nick Yanchuk each scored one goal for the Shamrocks, while Owen Fitzgerald totaled 23 saves in goal.
Bishop Feehan 19, Archbishop Williams 2
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks scored the first five goals of the CCL Cup quarterfinal-round match Saturday in beating Archbishop Williams at McGrath Stadium.
Senior attackman Cole Dreystadt scored five goals on 10 shots for the Shamrocks, while sophomore attackman Brady Vitelli scored four goals on four shots. Meanwhile, senior goalie Owen Fitzgerald totaled 10 saves.
Junior midfielder and faceoff specialist John O’Reily once again was the cornerstone for the attack by winning 15 draws, helping the Shamrocks gain a 10-1 edge by halftime.
Sophomore Evan Paturzo had a six-point game with two goals and four assists, while sophomore midfielder Connor Davine tallied three times. Theo Stamatel, Jason McLean and Andrew Palma added single goals.
Fairhaven 6, Seekonk 5 (OT)
SEEKONK — The Warriors suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime to Fairhaven in a South Coast Conference match, after holding a 5-2 lead in the fourth quarter.
Aidan Boothe Jared Moran, Connor Loomis and Gavin Hunt scored goals for the Warriors (1-6), who have a match Tuesday with Bourne.
