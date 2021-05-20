MILFORD — For the second time in as many days, the Attleboro High girls’ lacrosse team prevailed over Milford High, scoring a 9-8 decision against the Scarlet Hawks Thursday in the Hockomock League match.
Senior Bella Salviati scored five goals, three during the second half, including the match-winner for the Bombardiers (2-5).
Abby Papagalos added two goals, while Hannah Webster and Molly Moore each had one as AHS overcame a 6-5 halftime deficit. Maddie Porreca totaled 21 saves in goal.
The Bombardiers travel to North Attleboro Monday.
Foxboro 20, Oliver Ames 4
EASTON — Sisters Mary and Kate Collins each scored three goals as the Warriors routed Oliver Ames in the Hockomock League match.
Foxboro (6-1) broke out to an 8-4 halftime lead and then held the Tigers scoreless through the second half. Maddie Maher totaled seven saves in goal for the Warriors.
Lily Vey paced Foxboro on the scores sheet with five goals, while Ella Waryas netted four.
The Warriors meet Taunton Monday.
Boys Foxboro 9, Oliver Ames 2
EASTON — Lincoln Moore (four assists) and Connor Noone (two assists) each scored two goals as the Warriors took control early of the Hockomock League match. Foxboro (6-1) has a non-league match Monday at Sam Berns Field against Cohasset.
