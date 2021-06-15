BOURNE — The Seekonk High boys’ lacrosse team notched its second win of its first season as a varsity program Tuesday, trouncing Bourne High 11-6 in a South Coast Conference match.
J.T. Moran and Chace Carlsen each scored three goals for the Warriors, who were deadlocked at 4-4 with Bourne at halftime. Seekonk took a 7-5 lead into the fourth quarter.
Jay Millette scored two goals for Seekonk, while Caleb Steele, Gavin Hunt and Will Smith had single goals. Keegan Fitzpatrick totaled 12 saves in goal for the MIAA Tournament-bound Warriors (2-6).
GIRLS Bourne 14, Seekonk 6
SEEKONK — Kam Loomis netted three goals but the Warriors were unable to overcome an 8-3 halftime deficit in losing its South Coast Conference season finale. Evamarie Neary and Anne Murphy shared the goaltending duties for MIAA Tournament-bound Seekonk (3-5), with each making 11 saves.
