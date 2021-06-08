ATTLEBORO — Carter Shelton scored four goals and Keigan Conley three, but the Bombardiers were unable to overcome an early deficit in the Hockomock League match in losing 17-11 to Sharon High Monday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Sharon held a 7-3 lead at the first stop and a 9-5 edge at intermission. Bombardier freshman goalie Harry Wheaton once again sparkled totaling 17 saves.
Elijah Turner scored two goals for AHS, while Matt Perry and Dan White each had one goal. The Bombardiers visit Franklin Wednesday.
GIRLS Sharon 8, Attleboro 6
ATTLEBORO — Hannah Webster scored three goals, but Attleboro surrendered five second-half goals in losing the Hockomock League match at home Monday.
Bella Salviati, Molly Moore and Addy Papagolos each scored single goals for the Bombardiers, who faced just a 3-2 halftime deficit. AHS (2-11) hosts unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division-leading Franklin Wednesday.
