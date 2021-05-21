MILFORD — Sophomore Carter Shelton fired in seven goals in leading the Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse team to a 15-5 Hockomock League rout of Milford High Friday.
The Bombardiers (2-3) held a 6-4 halftime lead, but took their second-half cue from faceoff specialist Jack DiLiddo and longstick midfielder William Runey.
Harry Wheaton totaled 14 saves in goal and limited the Scarlet Hawks to one second-half goal.
Keigan Conley added five goals for AHS. Senior Elijah Turner netted his first varsity goal, while Michael Strachan and Ryan Betts also had a goal. The Bombardiers visit North Attleboro Monday.
North Attleboro 11, Stoughton 6
STOUGHTON — The Rocketeers never trailed in their dominant win over the Black Knights Friday. North Attleboro led 8-1 at halftime.
Matt Antonetti led the Rocketeers with four goals, while Jack Regan chipped in another two.
North Attleboro (4-2) hosts Attleboro Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 22, Bourne 4
BOURNE — The Falcons had complete control of the game on both sides of the ball in their Southcoast Conference win.
The game was never close, with the Falcons leading 10-2 at halftime. Colton Nastar scored five goals for D-R and Thomas Dyson scored another four goals.
GIRLS Mansfield 10, Taunton 6
MANSFIELD — Lola Varrecchione netted three goals as the Mansfield girls’ took their a Hockomock League match. Mansfield led 6-2 at halftime. Caitlyn Zajac totaled 10 saves in goal for the Hornets. Mansfield (4-3) visits Attleboro Wednesday.
Ashland 16, Norton 4
ASHLAND — The Clockers opened a 6-2 halftime lead with 10 second-half goals in the Tri-Valley League match.
Emma Cochrane scored three goals for Norton, while Isabella Darpino had one goal. Kylie Bowden-Credit totaled 13 saves in goal.
Norton visits Holliston Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.