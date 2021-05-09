COHASSET — Becky Norko and Aly Rudolph each scored two goals, but the Bishop Feehan High girls’ lacrosse team bowed 9-5 to No. 3-ranked Cohasset Saturday in a non-league match.
The Shamrocks outscored Cohasset 5-3 during the second half, but were unable to overcome a 6-0 halftime deficit.
Riley Brennan was outstanding in goal for the Shamrocks in making 15 saves. Bishop Feehan makes its Catholic Central League debut Monday at Bishop Stang.
BOYS
Cohasset 12, Bishop Feehan 1
COHASSET — The Shamrocks faced a six-goal deficit by halftime against the South Shore power in their season debut non-league match. Craig Scharland scored the lone goal for Bishop Feehan during the second half.
Owen Fitzgerald totaled 11 saves in goal, while John O’Reilly won 15 draws. The Shamrocks make their home debut with a Catholic Central League match Monday against Bishop Stang.
