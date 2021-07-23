NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The North Attleboro American Legion Post 49 junior baseball team rallied for five runs in the fourth inning to down Fall River Post 464, 9-5, Thursday at Mason Field.
Reliever Owen Lombardo stopped a three-run Fall River rally in the fourth inning, coming on with two outs and the bases loaded to end the threat with a strikeout.
Lombardo pitched a scoreless fifth inning, while Ayden Delaney came on to pitch a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts for Post 49 (8-1-1).
Jordan Paradis smashed a bases-loaded triple in the fourth to give Post 49 the lead. North Atlleboro began its comeback when Lombardo drew a leadoff walk and scored on a Ran Martin double to center field. Nate Kelly followed with an RBI single. Jacob Bettencourt singled down the third base hit and Aiden Hochwarter was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, North cut the deficit in half with a run in the bottom of the third. Hochwarter drew a walk, advanced on a Lombardo sacrifice bunt and scored on a Paradis base hit into right field.
In the fifth inning, Lombardo singled, Delaney singled and Martin was hit by a pitch to jam the bags. Fall River committed a pair of errors on a ball hit by Kelly, allowing all three runners to score.
