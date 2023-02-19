Track Meet NAHS
Attleboro High junior Adrian Rivera is shown participating in the long jump in the MIAA Division 1 Meet last February.

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

BOSTON — Attleboro boys track and field competed at the MIAA Division 1 State Indoor Track and Field meet over the weekend, scoring 17.5 points for 11th overall in the team standings.

The Bombardiers’ Jordan Rivera-Silva took fifth in the 300-meter dash, finishing at 35.48. Rivera-Silva was the last leg of the 4x400 relay team, which took fifth at a time of 3:32.71.