BOSTON — Attleboro boys track and field competed at the MIAA Division 1 State Indoor Track and Field meet over the weekend, scoring 17.5 points for 11th overall in the team standings.
The Bombardiers’ Jordan Rivera-Silva took fifth in the 300-meter dash, finishing at 35.48. Rivera-Silva was the last leg of the 4x400 relay team, which took fifth at a time of 3:32.71.
In the field, Attleboro tied for seventh in the high jump with Sean O’Hara-Oullette clearing 6-0. Adrian Rivera had the best individual finish for Attleboro with a second-place long-jump finish. Rivera jumped 21-07 1/2, three inches shy of a state title.
Division 2
Mansfield’s boys team placed 12th in the Division 2 meet, scoring 19 points as a unit.
Evan Rawlings opened the day for the Hornets with a fifth-place finish in the 55 hurdles, finishing with a time of 8.22. Also taking fifth was Chamberlain Guthrie Jr. in the long jump, jumping 20-08 1/4 for a season best.
The Hornets also had a personal best from Grady Sullivan in the 600 meters, finishing at 1:24.64 for sixth. Talon Johnson also finished with a PR, taking eighth in the 1,000 meters at 2:38.40. Myles Brown, already locked in for the Meet of Champions, took seventh in the 55 dash at 6.69.
In relays, Mansfield took sixth in the 4x200 and was seventh in the 4x800 relay.
King Philip had two medalists in the high jump, with Keagan Fletcher and Dylan Woods taking fifth and sixth, respectively, with both clearing six feet. King Philip scored 6.50 points, finishing in 18th.
Bishop Feehan had one scorer in the meet in Lucas Ribeiro. Ribeiro took third in the 55 hurdles at a time of 8.17. Feehan tied for 19th with six points.
Division 4
Foxboro scored 16 points and finished 13th as a team in the Division 4 meet. The Warriors had a fourth-place finish in the 600 meters from Stephen Haney, finishing at a time of 1:26.85. Daniel O’Malley also took sixth in the 55 hurdles at 8.19.
Foxboro’s best finish came in the field from Joe Flanagan’s 46-06 toss in the shot put.
Dighton-Rehoboth scored six points and tied for 24th as a team with its lone scorer coming in the field. Destin Michener placed third in the shot put, throwing 46-00 3/4.
Division 5
Norton scored 27 points, finishing fifth in the Division 5 meet. The Lancers thrived in the field, getting both first- and second-place in the long jump, as Matt Cropley cleared 20-05 to win the state title for Norton, narrowly edging out teammate Michael Raneri’s jump of 20-03 in second.
In distance races, Andrew McConnell finished with a 4:25.91 time in the mile for third and Camden Lerner took eighth in the 300 race at 36.91. Norton also took seventh in the 4x400 relay at 3:40.19.
Seekonk scored nine points to finish 17th as a team. Seekonk’s 4x200 team of Darren Romani, Brett Mello, Edward Hindle and Maddox Bo took eighth, crossing at 1:37.89. Bo went on to take fifth in the long jump, clearing 19-11.
Josh Troiano threw 46-06 3/4 in the shot put, finishing fifth in the division.