NAHS indoor track team state champs

Members of the North Attleboro High boys indoor track and field team show off their MIAA Division 3 state championship banner Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Boston.

 Submitted photo

BOSTON — Nathan Shultz became the first individual triple-winner in North Attleboro High boys track history on Sunday to lead the Rocketeers' boys indoor track team to the MIAA Division 3 state indoor track and field championship.

Shultz, a senior captain, won the 55 meters dash in a school-record time of 6.51, placed first in the high jump at at 6-6, and won the the long jump in 22-5.