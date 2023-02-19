BOSTON — The MIAA Indoor Track and Field Division Championships were held over the weekend in Boston at the Reggie Lewis Center, culminating the season’s work ahead of the all-division Meet of Champions.
In Division 2, three teams were in play, with Mansfield, King Philip and Bishop Feehan all competing. There were no medalists from Division 1.
Mansfield’s team scored 15.50 points, finishing 12th as a group.
Chloe Guthrie clocked a new personal record in the 55 meters, placing fourth at 7.34, while Abby Scott was behind her in fifth at 7.39. Both Guthrie and Scott qualified for the Meet of Champions.
Meghan Driscoll and Elyssa Buchanan raced with Guthrie and Scott in the 4x200, which placed fourth with a time of 1:47.51. Buchanan went on to finish tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
King Philip scored six points as a team and finished 21st. Alex D’Amadio placed sixth in the 300 meters for KP, finishing at 42.78. She also ran in the 55-meter dash, placing seventh at 7.43.
Ali Gill also raced in the 300 meters, finishing in eighth at 43.24.
Bishop Feehan finished fifth as a team, scoring 36 points.
The Shamrocks finished the meet with two champions in Division 2. Lauren Augustyn won the two-mile, running a time of 11:14.88 and Brooke Serak continued her success in the shot put, throwing a new personal best of 40-101/2.
Feehan also had a third-place time of 1:38.95 in the 600 meters from Val Capalbo. Izzy Graziano finished fourth in the 300 meters at 42.33, while the 4x400 relay team of Gigi Colleran, Molly Duignan, Capalbo and Graziano took fourth at 4:09.25.
Division 4
Dighton-Rehoboth scored five points, tying for 21st and Foxboro scored three points, tying for 26th.
The two scorers for D-R came both in the shot put, from Ryann Welzel and Madelyn Kelley. Welzel finished sixth with a toss of 32-031/4 and Kelley was seventh, throwing 32-011/2.
Foxboro got points in the high jump from Chloe Davies, placing eighth with a cleared height of 4-10, and from the 4x800 relay team’s seventh-place time of 10:39.23.
Division 5
Norton scored 67 points, placing second in the field, and Seekonk scored 13 points for 14th.
Norton went 1-2 in the 55 dash, breaking a Division 5 meet record in the process. Jill Strynar led the field with a blazing time of 7.17, breaking a meet record set in 2018. Behind her in second was Ali Murphy with a time of 7.30.
Murphy and Strynar again went 1-2 in the 300 meters, with Murphy winning a state title at a time of 40.71. Strynar clocked in at 41.81 for second.
Shea Podbelski took first in both the mile (5:16.73) and the 1,000 meters (3:04.54). Podbelski, along with Murphy, Emma Wisnaskas and Zoe Santos, helped the Lancers finish second in the 4x400 relay at 4:13.67. Santos also took sixth in the high jump.