FOXBORO — The high school track teams from Mansfield, Seekonk and Norton visited Foxboro High on Thursday in the MSTCA Warrior Invitational with a field of more than two dozen teams.
Team scoring was not held in the meet, but Mansfield’s boys had a sixth-place finish in the 100 meters from Myles Brown, clocking in at 11.45. Brown also took fourth in the 200 meters with a 22.97. Evan Rawlings won the 400-meter hurdles for the Hornets, finishing at 58.21.
Abigail Scott won for the Mansfield girls in the 100 meters with a time of 12.55. She also won the 200 meters in 26.32, leading third-place Lauren Signoriello (26.71). In the field for the Hornet girls, Avery Hawthorne finished second in the javelin with a toss of 97-4. Frankie Spagna was third in the triple jump with a jump of 35-091/2.
Seekonk’s boys took third in the 4x100 relay at 44.87 and also got a third-place finish from Maddox Bo in the long jump with a distance of 21-021/4. Seekonk’s girls were also competitive in the 4x100 relay, finishing fourth with a time of 52.92. In field events, Lauren Morales took second in the shot put for the Warrior girls, tossing the shot 34-10. Morales also won the discus event with a throw of 110-09.
The Norton boys had a fourth-place finish in the long jump from Matt Cropley, clearing 20-11 for a season-best. The Lancers were also fifth in the 4x100 relay with the team of Cameron Bratt, Luke Ferriera, Camden Lerner and Cropley running a season-best 45.67. The Lancers also took seventh in the high jump with Xavier Gonzalez clearing 5-6.
Norton’s girls had four season bests in the meet. Zoe Santos took second in the high jump, clearing 5-2 and Shea Podbelski won the mile with a time of 5:21.52 — both season-best results. Zoe Santos ran a time of 17.57 in the 100 hurdles and Phoebe Gesner ran a 27.90 in the 200 meters, both season and personal bests. Santos also competed in the long jump, placing fourth with a cleared distance of 16-9.
The Foxboro boys team had a seventh-place finish in the 110 hurdles from Mason Sardocci, finishing at 17.54. Foxboro’s boys team also took fourth in the 4x400 relay, timing out at 3:50.73. In field events, Joe Flanagan led the pack in the shot put, winning the event with a throw of 46-11. Harrison Keen took the javelin with a toss of 159 feet.
Foxboro’s girls had a seventh-place finish in the 400 hurdles from Maddy Luck at 1:14.69. Also finishing in the top 10 on the track for Foxboro was Lauren Bober in the 200 meters with an eight-place time of 27.98. In the 100 meters, Cam Collins clocked a 13.06 for eighth. Chloe Davies had the highest finish of the day for Foxboro’s girls team, taking fourth in the high jump with a mark of 4-10.