FOXBORO — The high school track teams from Mansfield, Seekonk and Norton visited Foxboro High on Thursday in the MSTCA Warrior Invitational with a field of more than two dozen teams.

Team scoring was not held in the meet, but Mansfield’s boys had a sixth-place finish in the 100 meters from Myles Brown, clocking in at 11.45. Brown also took fourth in the 200 meters with a 22.97. Evan Rawlings won the 400-meter hurdles for the Hornets, finishing at 58.21.