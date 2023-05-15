NORTON -- The Attleboro High boys outdoor track and field team shined at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational on Saturday.
Leading the AHS boys in the field was Zyeem Charles with a 45-4 first-place finish in the triple jump. Teammate Adrian Rivera was fourth, clearing 44-3. Charles' jump ranks him third in the state, with Rivera also in the top 10 in sixth.
Rivera jumped 22-10 competing in the long jump on Saturday and ranks in the top three in the state. Jordan River-Slva, who took fourth in the 200 meters 22.46, is in the top 25 for the long jump.
Jacob Stromfors cleared 6-1 for a personal record, and Maxwell Crawford was third in 15.47 for third. The Bombardiers' 4x100 team of Austin Bowie, Jacob Blazek, Rivera-Silva and Aaron Martin took first with a time of 3:31.29.
Outside of relays Martin placed seventh in the 400 metes in 51.83 while Jaiden Outland took 14th.