ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys and girls outdoor track and field team earned a pair of home wins over Milford High on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bombardier boys defeated Milford 107-29 and the Attleboro girls won 70-66.
Winning in the boys meet for Attleboro were Adrian Rivera with a first-place time in the 200 meters at 23.5 and taking first in the long jump at 10-11, and Jacob Stromford in the high jump at 6-0.
The Bombardier boys went on to sweep the triple jump with Rivera again leading the charge with a first-place jump of 41-5. Nic Graber won the 800 with a time of 2:08.5.
Attleboro’s Aaron Martin was first in the 400 meters (56.4) while Max Crawford won the 110 high hurdles (16.8). Also winning events for Attleboro were Aiden Ramirez in the 100 dash at a time of 11.26 and Jayden Tetrault with a 110-10 1/4 toss in the discus. Both Attleboro boys relay teams won.
The Bombardier girls had a win from Emilia Smith in the mile while from Bailey Smith won the 800 and Isla Thompson placed first in the 400. The Bombardier girls also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
In the field, Attleboro’s Rebecca Rainey won the high jump.
Mansfield doubles up Canton
MANSFIELD — The Hornets’ Evan Rawlings and Evan Thevenot each won three events as the Mansfield boys romped past Canton 112-24.
Rawling took first in the 400 meters hurdles (59.3), 110 high hurdles (16.1) and the high jump (5-2). Thevenot won the long jump (18-6) the triple jump (38-2), and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team in 45.8.
Aydan Agbasi won two events in the field, taking first in the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 8 1/2 inches and the discus with a toss of 109 feet, three inches. Nate Kablik and Myles Brown posted twin 10.8 times in the 100 meters to finish first and second, respectively. Brown also won the 200 in 22.4.
Leading a sweep in the mile was John Sylvain with a time of 5:04.6, followed by teammates Sam Taylor and Kieran Hoff. Troy Penney also led a sweep in the 800, running a time of 2:06.20 to lead Colby Quersher and Marco Geminani.
In the field, Ty Duffin led the third sweep of the day for the Hornets with a toss of 124-8 to win the javelin, followed by Mansfield’s Eamon Doyle and Shawn Kaufman.
The Mansfield girls also posted a 93.33-42.66 win over Canton.
Abigail Scott placed first in the 100 meters for Mansfield in 12.4 to start a day where the Hornets won 13 events.
Lauren Signoriello posted a winning time of 61.01 in the 400, Elyssa Buchanan clocked a 16.2 to take the 100 hurdles and Norah Puelo was first in the 800 meters with a time of 2:34.6. Mansfield also swept the two-mile with Anna Moore leading Alex Petrova and Gwen Pare to a first-place time of 12:12.7. The Hornets also won both relays, the 4x100 (51.3) and the 4x400 (4:22.3).
In the field, Mansfield had a top finish from Frankie Spagna in the triple jump (36-9), Buchanan in the high jump (4-8), Avery Hawthorne in the javelin (81-0) and Katie Garrahy in both the discus (85-7) and shot put (32-9).
Lancers sweep meets from Bellingham
NORTON — Both the Norton boys and girls earned meet wins over Bellingham as the Lancer boys cruised to a 96-40 decision and the Lancers girls rolled 84-49.
The Norton boys swept the 400 hurdles with Jacob Ollerhead pacing the field in 1:04.66. Norton also swept the high jump with Camden Lerner leading the field with a 5-8 leap.
Also earning wins for the Lancers were Matt Cropley in the 100 dash at 11.84, Camden Lerner in both the 400 at 55.60 and the 200 at 23.50. Also on the track was Chris Guiney, winning the two mile at 11:57.59.
Cameron Johnson led the field in the 800 meter race at 2:26.16. In the relays, the Norton boys won the 4x100 in 46.58 and the 4x400 at 3:55.94.
Matt Cropley recorded a distance of 40-0 1/2 to take the triple jump.
The Norton girls swept the 400 hurdles with Zoe Santos leading everyone at a time of 1:13.02. Shea Podbelski also led a sweep in the 400 meters in 1:02.85 and Molly Carter led a sweep in the shot put with a meet-best toss of 28 feet, seven inches.
Emma Wisnaskas won the mile in 5:49.22 and was the leading leg of the winning 4x400 relay, joining Podbelski, Santos and Ali Murphy in a time of 4:18.15. Winning the 100 dash was Ali Murphy at 12.55 and winning the 100 hurdles was Shaylee Owens in 17.75. Jill Strynar won the 200 meters in 26.94.
Santos placed first in the long jump at 16-9 1/2 and Jaylin Plunkett won the high jump in 5-6.
Tri-County drops meets
SOUTH EASTON — The Tri-County boys and girls fell in a tri-meet with West Bridgewater and Southeastern Regional.
The Cougar boys lost to West Bridgewater 70-66 and to Southeastern 78-58. Devin Leber took first in the high jump at 5-10 and James O’Brien won the discus with a toss of 97-7. Marty McCrave won the mile and the 800 meters for the Cougars. Jonah Yeaton won the 400 meters.
Tri-County’s girls lost 83-50 to West Bridgewater and 94-41 to Southeastern. The Cougar girls had a personal best from Oliva Freeland in the javelin with a toss of 45-11 and Audrey Weishaar won the two mile at 14;02. Evie Brunnenmeyer won both hurdle races and the 4x100 team defeated Southeastern. The 4x400 relay team also earned a win, beating West Bridgewater.