DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High outdoor track team split its final dual meet of the season, with the boys losing and the girls winning over Somerset Berkley on Thursday.
The D-R boys lost 89-57 while the Falcon girls won 72-67.
Earning first-place finishes for the D-R boys were Tim Zibrida in the discus, throwing 105-4, Joel DaSilva in the high jump, clearing 5-8, and Camden St. James in the 100 meter hurdles at 17.3.
Evan Thibert also took first in the 200 meters at 23.5 and Nick Ware placed first in the two-mile at 11:13.
Ryann Welzel had two first-place finishes in the field, winning the shot put at 33-9 and the discus at 110-7. Mariana Lavigne won the javelin with a throw of 93-10 and Grace Sullivan took the long jump at 13-8.
Completing a clean sweep of first-place finishes in the field for D-R was Madison Root, winning both the triple jump (31-0) and the high jump (4-4).
On the track Sullivan took first in the 100 meters, clocking a time of 13.2 seconds. She was also first in the 200 meters in 27.6. The Falcon girls also took first in the 800 meters with Riley Kazanjian’s 2;46 time. Zoey Jestude won the two-mile at 13:46 for D-R.
D-R’s girls 4x400 unit also took first in 4:47.3.
SEEKONK — The Seekonk girls defeated Fairhaven 86-38.
Jill Audette took the 100 meters in 12.6 and won the long jump at 14-5. Lauren Morales was also a two-time winner in the shot put at 35-1 1/2 and the discus at 102-0.
Winning the mile in 6:01 was Kiley Halpin and winning the 400 meters was Arianna Sanchez Sousa at 72.5 seconds. Riley Mahoney placed first in the 400 hurdles, at 76.8 seconds.
The Warrior girls also won the 4x100 (55.6) and the 4x400 (4:50).