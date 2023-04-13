SEEKONK — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls outdoor track team edged Seekonk High 74-61 on Thursday.
Jullian Audette took first in the long jump for Seekonk, clearing 16-1. She was also first in the 100 meters (12.53) and the 200 (27.0).
Lauren Morales took two meet wins in the field, placing first in the shot put with a throw of 35-5 and in the discus with a toss of 107-7.
Claiming singular first-place finishes was Riley Mahoney in the 400 hurdles with a time of 79.6 and Hayden Robinson in the 800 meters with a time of 2:32.
The Seekonk girls also won the 4x400 relay as Robinson, Mahoney, Ariana Sousa and Abby Rickard clocked a time of 4:51.42.