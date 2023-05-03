MEDWAY — The Norton High boys and girls outdoor track teams both defeated Dedham High on Tuesday, with the Lancer boys romping 112-20 and the Norton girls winning 96-40.
In the boys meet, Norton swept the top three spots in the long jump, javelin, 100 meters, the mile, the 400 meters and 200 meters.
Matt Cropley won the long jump at 20-0. In the javelin, Owen Johnson won at 115-6, Camden Lerner won the 100 dash in 11.3 and Andrew McConnell took the mile in 4:41.7.
In the 400 hurdles Thomas Hassey ran a time of 55.7 to lead Sean Parham and Xavier Gonzalez. Camden Lerner won the 200 meters with a time of 23.0 to finish in front of Luke Ferriera and Thomas Hassey.
Winning the high jump for Norton was Camden Lerner at 5-4. Matt Cropley won the triple jump (39-10 1/2), Sean Nichols won the shot put (38-6) and Sean Nichols led in both the shot put (38-06) and discus (198-3). In the 400 hurdles, Ishaag Naji in 1:03.2 and Juju Melendez won the 110 hurdles in 17.8. Michael Katsikis took the two-mile at 10:57.
Norton’s boys also took two wins in the relays with Adam Ferriera, Stephen Collins, Jayson Lopes and Cam Bratt winning the 4x100 relay at 47.2. In the 4x400, Ishaaq Naji, Sean Parham, Xavier Gonzalez and McConnell won in 3:54.7.
In the girls meet, Madalyn Dumont took the long jump in 14-8 1/2., Ava Scagnoli won the javelin (80-0) dand Shea Podbelski took the mile (5:30.4).
Taking first in the 400 meter hurdles was Zoe Santos (1:09.05), Jillian Strynar won both the 100 dash (12.5) and the 200 meters(26.6). Zoe Santos won the 100 hurdles in 17.0 and Ellie Leo took the two-mile in 13:55.3.
North boys beat Taunton
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeer boys defeated the Tigers 71.5-64.5 on Tuesday.
North had two first-place finishes from Connor Peterson in the mile and two-mile, and from Carson Crump in the high jump and triple jump. Brady King won the 800 meters and Sean Boyle took the javelin.
Also finishing the meet as a double winner was Mark Etienvre, who won the shot put and discus. Etirnvre set a school record in the discus with a throw of 159-8, breaking a record that was previously set by his coach, Kevin Peter, in 2010, of 158-9.
The Lancer girls won the 4x400 relay with Kyla Leahy, Shaylee Owens, Podbelski and Ava Scagnoli running a clip of 4:46.7.
Tri-County splits
CANTON — The Tri-County girls split the afternoon on Tuesday with Blue Hills and Diman Voke while the boys dropped both of their meets.
The Tri-County girls beat Blue Hills 89-47 and lost to Diman 70-66. The Cougar boys lost to Blue Hills 73-63 and Diman 71-65.
Annie Hatami took second in the triple jump for Tri-County, clearing 29-0 1/2, while Averie Denelle, Evie Brunnenmeyer and Abby Dalton swept the top-three in the 400 hurdles over Blue Hills. Ivy Young won the javelin with a throw of 76-07 and Gianna Mitchell won the 400 dash with a time of 64.4. Denelle qualified for the Division 5 State Meet with a 5-04 mark in the high jump and will enter into the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in June.
Leading the Tri-County boys was James O’Brien with a first-place finish in the discus at 113-11. Devin Leber won the long jump with a new personal-best of 5-2. Ryan Ferdman clocked a 23.5 in the 200 dash and also won the long jump. Ferdman also was a member of the second-place 4x100 relay team.