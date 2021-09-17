FOXBORO — Matt Angelini set up both Foxboro High goals as the Warriors took a 2-1 decision over Norton High in a non-league boys’ soccer match Friday.
Jacob Tessier’s goal in the 72nd minute proved to be the game-winner for Foxboro (3-1-1) off of an Angelini cross. The Warriors had taken the lead in the 43rd minute as Angelini set up Alex Penders for the go-ahead goal.
Foxboro surrendered only a penalty kick to the Lancers (2-3) by Jack Rilli, which knotted the score in the 58th minute.
Cole Studholme and Luke Ferreira split duties in goal for Norton totaling eight saves, while Derek Axon got the win in net for Foxboro.
The Warriors host North Attleboro Monday. Norton hosts Dover-Sherborn Tuesday for a TVL match.
North Attleboro 1, King Philip 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers’ first goal of the season produced their first victory as well. Sophomore Carson Dameron scored on a breakaway after forcing a steal. David Floyd totaled six saves in goal for the Rocketeers (1-3).
The Warrior goalies, Connor O’Reilly and Alex Mason combined for four saves. King Philip (1-3) hosts Mansfield Monday, while North visits Foxboro.
Walpole 3, Bishop Feehan 2
WALPOLE — The Shamrocks nearly rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit before losing the non-league match. John Mignacca and Nolan Duffy scored second half goals for Bishop Feehan (2-2), which trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes and 3-1 midway through the second half.
The Shamrocks generated 10 shots and five corner kicks.
Bishop Feehan has a CCL match Monday at home against Bishop Stang.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Kevin Smith scored a pair of goals as the unbeaten Falcons of D-R routed their South Coast Conference rivals from Seekonk. D-R (3-0) scored three goals in each half for the Warriors (3-1-1).
GIRLS North Attleboro 1, Braintree
BRAINTREE — Steph McKenna scored the lone goal of the non-league match as the Rocketeers gained the victory. Autumn Hewiss set up McKenna’s go-ahead goal in the second half.
Maddie Ferrin was tested on the goal line for North, having to make 11 saves for the shutout.
Haley Sinacola, Charlotte Moynihan and Caroline Ferrin also starred for the Rocketeers, who host Foxboro Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Carleigh Hall scored two goals, including the match-winner in the first half as the Falcons (2-0) downed their arch-rival Warriors in a South Coast Conference match.
D-R tallied twice within a six-minute span in the second half when Hall scored her second goal in the 65th minute and Ella Damon tallied in the 71st minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.