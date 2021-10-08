ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys’ soccer team gained a share of first place in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League by scoring a pair of goals over the final 20 minutes of its match against Franklin High Friday to pull out a 2-1 victory at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Junior midfielder Esvin Morales set up Alex Vecchioli for the equalizer in the 60th minute and delivered the winning goal off of a quick-start free kick in the 70th minute.
Franklin took the lead in the 20th minute of the first half, but Morales and Vecchioli teamed to knot the score. Morales launched the ball over the Panther defense and Vecchioli ran onto the ball to knock in a volley.
Attleboro(6-2-3) hosts Canton Tuesday.
Wareham 5, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Vikings gained a 2-0 lead by halftime and downed the Cougars in the non-league match.
Tri-County goalie Nate Howard faced 38 shots and 10 corner kicks, making 25 saves.
Freshman Marty McGrave scored his first varsity goal for the Cougars in the second half with Zach Blenkhorn assisting. Tri-County had four shots.
GIRLS Franklin 3, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers surrendered a trio of first-half goals and could not recover in their Hockomock League road loss.
Emily Khang scored the lone Bombardier goal in the second half, knocking in a rebound of an Emily Dunlea free kick that banged off of the cross bar and onto the goal line.
Goalie Lexi Campbell made several testing saves for Attlebor0 (6-6), which next faces Canton Wednesday.
