NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ soccer team remained alive for an MIAA Tournament berth after escaping Beaupre Field Saturday with a 1-0 victory over North Attleboro High in the annual Blue-Red Cup match on Saturday.
Briley Harnois, the Bombardiers’ MVP of the match, tallied the lone goal in the 52nd minute by redirecting a ball out of a scrum and pile of players.
“In the first half, we came out strong and were all over them,” AHS coach Steve Santos said of the Bombardiers (7-8-2) controlling play for eight shots.
“Both teams played well defensively overall,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said, citing the work of Rocketeer Cup MVP Collette Petit and Alex Moulson. On the back line, Lydia Hershey was strong for 60 minutes before leaving the field with an injury, while Alex Hardy contributed on the front line.
Attleboro goalkeeper Ashley Macia,totaled four saves in the shutout.
“It was a 50-50 game, the weather impacted it a lot,” Wallace said. “It was hard to get any offense.”
Attleboro needs to win its remaining match, Monday night at 6 in Franklin in order to advance into postseason play. North Attleboro (4-9-3) has a 6 p.m. match in Foxboro.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Stang 1
DARTMOUTH — Francesa Yanchuk scored four goals, with a hat trick in the first half, as the 15-0-1 Shamrocks overcame an early one-goal deficit to storm past the Spartans in the EAC match.
Yanchuk scored the tying goal at 21, on a cross from Hailey Goodman and then scored the match-winner at 26 with Syd Kofton assisting. Yanchuk scored again in the 32nd minute and a three-goal margin for the Shamrocks five minutes into the second half.
The victory was the 200th of coach Phil Silva’s 11-year career at Bishop Feehan.
Amelia Hohos and Madison Breckner shared the goal-tending duties for the Shamrocks, each working a half and combining for six saves.
The Shamrocks host Dighton-Rehoboth Tuesday.
BOYS
Attleboro 3, North Attleboro 1NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Michael Russo earned Bombardier MVP honors, setting up Attleboro’s third goal and impacting the outcome of the annual Blue-Red match throughout as Attleboro High took home a victory from Beaupre Field.
“That was one of the best games that we’ve played,” AHS coach Peter Pereira said. “It was a good game throughout, under terrible weather conditions.”
Goals off the toes off Benjamin Fasoldt (at 5 on a deflection off of an Esvin Morales corner kick) and Jackson Singer (at 10 off of a Josh Smith throw-in) out the Bombardiers (5-8-3) in front.
James Sales out North (7-6-3) on the scoreboard in the 25th minute on a penalty kick, but AHS goalie Zach Brown (eight saves) denied the Rocketeers second half pressure.
“They (AHS) played fantastic, they wanted it,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said.
The Rocketeers need one point in its final two matches to advance to the MIAA Tournament. In avenging a 3-0 loss to North earlier in the season and improving to 2-1-1 over their past four outings,
Attleboro regained a two-goal margin in the 54th minute when senior Jack Sweeney took a through ball from Russo for the third Bombardier goal.
AHS has a match Monday at Tozier-Cassidy Field against Franklin, while North Attleboro returns to action Tuesday hosting Foxboro.
Walpole 1, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLLEBORO — The Rebels tallied a first-half goal and held off Bishop Feehan through the second half of the non-league match at McGrath Stadium. The Shamrocks generated six shots and four corner kicks. The Shamrocks (11-4-1) host Greater New Bedford Voke Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.