MANSFIELD — Senior Andrew Bain set up a pair of second-half goals, while senior Jack Lasbury-Casey and the Mansfield High defense held tight through the first half against Taunton High Wednesday at Alumni Field as the Hornets secured a 4-0 victory in their Hockomock League match.
The Hornets twice converted headers for first half goals, while Bain set up Dan Checkoway for Mansfield’s third goal, in the second half, in the 54th minute and then Matt Hyland in the 58th minute.
Bain delivered the Hornets’ second goal in the 28th minute of the first half. Mike Caridi launched a throw-in that was forwarded to the goal mouth area for Bain, who headed the ball home.
Senior goalkeeper Lasbury-Casey, notched his seventh shutout of the season by making four saves, including a pair of testing shots in the second half, while the Hornets (6-0-2) had six corner kicks, four in the second half.
Dan Rowe scored the match-winner for Mansfield in the 12th minute, flicking in a header off of a Hyland cross. The Hornets face Canton Monday.
Ashland 4, Norton 0
NORTON — The Clockers tallied twice in each half to down Norton in the Tri-Valley League match at Adams Field. Norton (2-6) had just three shots and two corner kicks. The Lancers return to action Thursday at Holliston.
Gr. New Bedford Voke 5, Seekonk 2
NEW BEDFORD — Collin Peterson scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the 17th minute of the South Coast Conference match, but the Warriors surrendered four first-half goals.
Peterson scored again midway through the second half for the Warriors (4-3-1), who were without a trio of injured defenders. Seekonk faces New Bedford Friday.
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Apponequet 0
LAKEVILLE — Senior midfielder Lexi Menezes scored two goals as the Falcons prevailed in the clash of unbeaten South Coast Conference powers. Menezes put the unbeaten Falcons (5-0-2) in front in the 25th minute with Julia Tavares assisting and then added a second goal in the second half in the 47th minute.
The Falcons (3-0-2 in the SCC) maintained ball possession with the work of Carleigh Hall and Caitlyn Morgado as D-R launched 18 shots and goalie Eliana Raposo had to make just three stops for the shutout.
Mansfield 7, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The Hornets were on full throttle in the attacking third Hockomock League win as Tarryn Smith netted two goals for the Hornets (6-2), who led 5-0 at halftime.
Averie Hawthorne, Carly Devine, Aniela Deiiso, Kara Santaos and Katie Miller each scored for Mansfield, which hosts Canton Friday.
Norton 0, Ashland 0
ASHLAND — Goalie Kaylin Hebert had to make only a handful of long-ball saves to preserve the shutout for the Lancers in the Tri-Valley League match. Abby Robichaud, Jordan Raneri, Erin Lennon, Caroline Turcotte and Makenzie Dennett were outstanding on the defensive side of the midfield stripe for Norton (3-3-2). Norton hosts Holliston Thursday.
Seekonk 6, Gr. New Bedford Voke 2
SEEKONK — Lauren Couitt tallied three goals and collected an assist in leading the Warriors to victory in the South Coast Conference match.
The Warriors (4-3) took the lead in the fifth minute and never trailed behind Emily Chin (one goal, one assist) who played three spots, while goalie Lauren Calabro finished with 15 saves.
Morgan Silvestre (one goal, two assists) and Alyssa Clegg (one goal on a strong 18-yard drive) also sparked the Seekonk offense. The Warriors meet New Bedford Friday.
