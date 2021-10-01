ATTLEBORO — In a rematch of the 2020 Catholic Central League championship match, the defending champion Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team was stunned 1-0 by Bishop Fenwick High Friday at McGrath Stadium.
The defeat snapped a 45-match unbeaten streak by the Shamrocks, dating back to the 24-0 season in which they gained the MIAA Division 1 state championshp; a perfect 14-0 record during the 2020 season in winning the CCL crown; and winning their first seven matches this season.
Bishop Feehan (7-1) allowed only its second goal of the season despite owning a 25-4 advantage in shots. Fenwick scored its goal with two minutes left in the first half out out of a deal ball situation, with a rebound off a a shot on the crossbar.
“They were hungry for a goal,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva.
The Shamrocks were stonewalled by goalie Claudia Keefe, “one of the best goalkeepers in the state,” said Silva. “Give them credit, they stuck to their defensive game plan.”
Bishop Feehan has a week off from action before heading to once-beaten Hockomock League Davenport Division-leading Foxboro.
boys New Bedford 5, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — New Bedford High converted an “own goal” for the go-ahead goal and a second goal within the final two minutes of the first half to beat the Warriors in a non-league match. For the second time this week, Seekonk has allowed five goals.
The Whalers converted a second half penalty kick for one of its three goals over the final 40 minutes, while the Warriors (4-4-1) had a penalty kick denied.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Durfee 1
REHOBOTH — Senior striker Reese Cordeiro scored the go-ahead goal and set up Kevin Smith for the match-winner as the unbeaten (8-0) Falcons nipped the Hilltoppers in the non-league match. Liam O’Neil totaled six saves in goal for the Falcons.
