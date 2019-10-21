TAUNTON — Playing the first of three matches within a four-day span and needing points to keep their MIAA Tournament hopes alive, the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team returned from Taunton High with a 3-0 Hockomock League victory Monday.
The Bombardiers (4-7-2) seized a two-goal lead at halftime as goalie Ashley Macia blanked the Tigers in the first half. Alexis Campbell took over in the second half and shut out Taunton as the duo combined for five saves.
“We played strong,” AHS coach Steve Santos said of the Bombardiers, who had 14 shots, with seven glancing off of the goalpost or crossbar.
Goals by Meghan Panzer (at five minutes from Emily Dunley) and Briley Harnois (at 14 from Ashley Dame) presented the Bombardiers with an early advantage.
Macia delivered the third AHS goal, in the 78th minute with Cassondro Stuger assisting.
Attleboro plays King Philip Tuesday.
Foxboro 2, Walpole 0
WALPOLE — Senior Kendra Wentling scored in the 20th minute on an assist from Alyssa VandenBoom as the Warriors earned win No. 11 with the non-league decision.
Jordyn Collins gave the Warriors some insurance in the 65th minute on a cross from teammate Katelyn Mollica. Foxboro helad a 12-8 edge in shots, including Lizzy Davis striking both the crossbar and post, as Foxboro took a 1-0 lead at the break.
Jamie DeVellis (five saves) and Morgan Sylvetre (three saves) combine for the clean sheet. Foxboro (11-2-2) will host Stoughton on Tuesday.
BOYS Attleboro 2, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Attleboro freshman Esvin Morales netted a pair of second-half goals to rally the Bombardiers from a one-goal deficit into the lead, but Taunton High converted a penalty kick in the 70th minute of the Hockomock League match to leave Tozier-Cassidy Field with a point in the tie.
Morales scored in the 50th and 57th minutes to help the Bombardiers overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit. “We had plenty of chances,” Attleboro coach Peter Perreira said as the Bombardiers held a 12-3 advantage in shots.
Attleboro (3-7-3) travels to King Philip on Tuesday.
