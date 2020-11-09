ATTLEBORO — Within a 36-minute span, the Attleboro High boys’ soccer team matched its season total for goals.
By the time the 80 minutes of Hockomock League action against Stoughton High was over Monday at Tozier-Cassidy Field, the Bombardiers had doubled their output for goals.
Freshman Alex Vecchioli tallied three times, including twice within the first 14 minutes, while senior Joey Soucy scored his first two goals of the season within a nine-minute span of the fourth quarter as Attleboro High rolled to its first victory of the season with a 6-0 conquest of the Black Knights.
If there was a team tailor-made to compete against for Attleboro in the Hockomock Cup series it was Stoughton. The Black Knights came in winless in 10 matches (0-8-2) having scored merely five goals while allowing the most goals (35) in the league.
“That’s what happens when you score goals in the first quarter, things start to open up,” Attleboro coach Peter Pereira said of the Bombardiers owning a 3-0 lead by halftime.
The Bombardiers (1-5-6) have had difficulty in finding the back of the opposing net, having scored just three goals over 880 minutes of competition going into Monday for the second-fewest in the league.
Vecchioli put Attleboro ahead in the seventh minute with Esvin Morales assisting. Vecchioli then finished off a touch from the right side by Ben Fasoldt to build a two-goal lead in the 14th minute.
Vecchioli scored his hat trick goal in the 76th minute, taking a pass from Emilo Amaya on the left side and drilling a blast to the top right corner of the Stoughton net.
Soucy gave Attleboro a 4-0 lead in the 64th minute, taking a perfectly played through ball from Amaya. Then Soucy took another through ball, this time from Vecchioli, leaving the Stoughton defense defenseless.
“Once again, we moved the ball well, we just hadn’t been scoring,” Pereira added. Emilio Ticas gave Attleboro a 3-0 lead late in the second quarter in the 36th minute with Justin Lurssen assisting.
Bombardiers’ senior goalie Zack Brown had to make four saves for the clean sheet, aided by senior defender Alejandro Jimenez, who took away a pair of Stoughton potential breakaways.
“We might not have had the results, but in every match, we’ve gotten better,” Pereira said.
The Bombardiers nex play in the annual Leach and Garner Cup series against North Attleboro at Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 8, St. Mary’s (Lynn) 0
ATTLEBORO — Scoreless through the first 20 minutes of play, Francesca Yanchuk tallied three second quarter goals as the Shamrocks took the Catholic Central League rout.
The Shamrocks extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches and remained unscored upon. Maddie Breckner notched the shutou in net.
Junior Kaitryn Franchino tallied three third quarter goals as the Shamrocks took a 6-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Yanchuk scored her first goal of the match 30 seconds into the second quarter to finish off a series of passes from Sydney Kofton to Kileigh Gorman.
Gorman scored the Shamrocks’ seventh goal 10 minutes into the fourth quarter, while Anna Jones scored goal No. 8 in the 70th minute.
Bishop Feehan will host once-beaten Bishop Stang Wednesday.
