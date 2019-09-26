MANSFIELD — Cam Bovey is more accustomed to coming off of the goal line as a netminder for the Mansfield High boys’ soccer team.
On Thursday though, the Hornets’ reserve goalkeeper came off of the bench to deliver his first career goal as Mansfield staked a 3-1 victory over Canton High in the Hockomock League match.
With the Hornets being awarded a corner kick, the 6-foot-3 Bovey serveD as the target for a corner kick taken by Tommy Lanzillo. Bovey was first to the ball and finished it to regain the lead for Mansfield in the 68th minute.
“We played awesome, we took it to them,” Mansfield High coach Steve Sheridan said of his squad’s 16 shots and 12 corner kicks.
Mansfield had taken a 1-0 lead five minutes into the match when Cam Eddy headed in a cross from Dylan Buchanan. Canton tied the match at 1-1 in the 50th minute.
Buchanan scored the second goal of the match for the Hornets (2-6) in the 78th minute on a header. The Hornets face King Philip Wednesday.
Norton 2, Medfield 2
MEDFIELD — The Lancers owned a 2-1 margin at halftime, but surrendered the tying goal to Medfield in the 75th minute of the Tri-Valley League match.
Norton (6-0-3) moved within three points of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament, next hosting Ashland Tuesday.
Zach Lerner tied the match in the 33rd minute off of a pass from Will O’Brien. Edward Abouzeid finished off Lerner’s corner kick with two minutes left before the half to put Norton in front. Norton had 13 shots and four corner kicks.
GIRLS Medfield 2, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers took the lead in the sixth minute of the Tri-Valley League match, but Medfield punched in a pair of late first half goals to prevail.
Lily Newell finished off a through ball from Kylie Dion for a breakaway to put Norton (3-5) in front. The Lancers visit Ashland Tuesday.
