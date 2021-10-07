CANTON — The Mansfield High boys’ soccer team has been the stingiest side defensively in the Hockomock League, having allowed two goals through its first nine matches.
That was before the roof caved in on the Hornets Thursday at Canton High as the Bulldogs collected three goals, two during the second half, to stun the previously unbeaten Hornets, 3-0.
Canton took the lead midway through the first half, while the Hornets had trouble generating much of an attack for a second straight game.
The Hornets (6-1-3) have seven shutouts on the season, but have scored one goal or less in six matches. Mansfield hosts Oliver Ames Tuesday.
Medfield 1, Norton 0
MEDFIELD — Joe McDonald finished off one of the few scoring chances that the Norton defense allowed as the Mustangs secured the Tri-Valley League victory with five minutes remaining to be played.
Norton goalkeeper Cole Studholme totaled seven saves, but the Lancers were unable to generate an attack, having three shots and one corner kick. The Lancers (2-8) have a 3 p.m. non-league match Monday at Adams Field against Martha’s Vineyard.
Diman Voke 6, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — For the second time this week, the Bengals’ offense took control of the Mayflower League match. Tri-County suffered a 10-3 loss to Diman earlier in the week, but faced only a 2-0 deficit at halftime in the rematch.
Isaiah Butler and Cormack Choener combined for 18 saves in goal for the Cougars (1-8-1), who next meet Bristol-Plymouth Tuesday.
GIRLS Norton 1, Medfield 0
NORTON — Junior midfielder Lily Newell banged home a rebound of her own shot in the 76th minute to provide the Lancers with the Tri-Valley League victory.
Lancer goalie Kaylin Hebert presented Norton with an opportunity for the win by denying a Medfield penalty kick in the fourth minute of the match after a foul in the box. Hebert finished with 11 saves.
Norton (4-4-3) had the better run of play while the backline limited Medfield to three corner kicks. The Lancers visit Norwood Tuesday.
Foxboro 5, Canton 2
CANTON — Senior striker Kailee McCabe netted three goals as the Warriors overcame an early deficit in the Davenport Division win.
McCabe knotted the match on a penalty kick after a Bulldog foul in the box, created a 3-1 Warrior lead on a 35-yard blast and delivered her third goal in the 63rd minute with a drive from atop the penalty box area.
Warrior sophomore Erin Foley gave Foxboro a 2-1 lead, while Jordan Carman, with an assist from Lindsey Resnick made it 5-1.
Foxboro (9-1-1) will host Catholic Central League power Bishop Feehan Friday in a non-league match.
Tri-County 4, Diman Voke 3
FALL RIVER — Junior Noelle Kennedy banged off the match-winner with two minutes left in the Mayflower League contest after Diman Voke had tied the match at 3-3 minutes earlier on a penalty kick.
Tri-County senior Isabelle Dias labeled a pair of direct kicks for the first two Cougar goals, both in the first half to create a 2-1 lead. Dias also assisted on the third and fourth Tri-County tallies.
Jordan Lagos created a 3-1 margin in the second half, in the 60th minute, off of a Dias feed. Kennedy was able to score on a breakaway for the fourth Cougar goal after Dias placed a ball in over the top of the Diman defense. The Cougars (8-2, 5-1) meet Bristol-Plymouth Tuesday.
