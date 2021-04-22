WAREHAM — Alyssa Clegg and Lauren Couitt each scored two goals as the Seekonk High girls’ soccer team routed Wareham High 7-0 in their South Coast Conference regular season finale.
Seekonk finished at 5-2-1 and will participate in the SCC series beginning Thursday.
Seekonk held a 6-0 lead at the half. Kailee Peterson, Emily Chin and Victoria DaSilva each netted single goals, while Madison Julien and Jayde Moniz combined in goal for three saves in the shutout.
Holbrook 3, Tri-County 0
HOLBROOK — The Cougars could not generate many shots in losing the Mayflower League match for its first setback of the season.
Tri-County (7-1-1) travels to Norfolk Agricultural Tuesday.
BOYS Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Apponequet 1
LAKEVILLE — Kevin Smith scored two goals and Matt Duarte converted a penalty kick as the Falcons bested Apponequet in their South Coast Conference regular season finale.
The Falcons took a 3-0 halftime lead as Duarte converted the penalty kick after Marshall Morgado forced a handball violation. Reese Cordeiro also scored a goal, while Smith scored a goal in each half.
D-R closed at 8-0-1 and gained the No.1 seed for the SCC playoffs.
