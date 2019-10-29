WAREHAM — Lauren Couitt tallied two goals in the opening 10 minutes as the Seekonk High girls’ soccer team scored three times in the first half en route to a 6-1 South Coast Conference win over Wareham High on Tuesday.
Charlotte Drainville scored two goals of her own (at 35, at 60) to help the Warriors to a 4-0 lead.
Lauren Calabro (at 70) and goaltender Maddison Julien (penalty kick at 78) also scored. Julien added four saves as Seekonk held a 18-5 advantage in shots.
Seekonk (14-5) finishes its regular season against Carver on Wednesday.
