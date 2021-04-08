REHOBOTH — The unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team stretched its streak to five matches Thursday with a 1-0 victory at Fairhaven High in a South Coast Conference match.
D-R (5-0) gained the lead in the 62nd minute as a result of an own-goal after Falcons’ forward Cam LeBlanc had forced pressure on the Blue Devils’ back line.
Cole Tavares posted seven saves in goal for the Falcons in notching his first shutout of the season.
“Fairhaven had good size and they were physical,” D-R coach Mike Morgado said.
The Falcons host Old Rochester Monday.
Blue Hills 4, Tri-County 0
CANTON — The Cougars surrendered two goals in each half in their Mayflower League loss. Tri-County (0-5) hosts Avon Friday.
Somerset Berkley 2, Seekonk 1
SOMERSET — The Warriors (1-4) played eight balls inside the penalty box, but were unable to finish crosses in their South Coast Conference loss.
Somerset Berkley took the lead in the 30th minute after a corner kick and then gained a two-goal edge early in the second half on a penalty kick.
Jake Silvestre tallied the lone goal for Seekonk on a penalty kick in the 78th minute.
The Warriors host Greater New Bedford Voke Monday.
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Fairhaven 0
REHOBOTH — The 4-0 Falcons survived their toughest test of the South Coast Conference season so far in trimming the Blue Devils.
Carleigh Hall scored the lone goal in the 12th minute off of a Caitlin Morgado corner kick.
Eliana Raposo totaled seven saves for her fourth shutout of the season, buoyed by some outstanding defense from center backs Emily D’Ambrosio and Caroline Reed.
The Falcons return to action Friday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
Tri-County 2, Blue Hills 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougars scored a pair of first-half goals, but surrendered two second-half goals, including the equalizer on a penalty kick with 90 seconds left in the Mayflower League match.
Noelle Kennedy and Rebekah Gable (from Caitlin Gorman) scored goals during the first half for Tri-County (5-0-1).
The Cougars are off until a match Wednesday with Avon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.