NEW BEDFORD — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team closed in on an MIAA Tournament berth by taking a 2-0 victory at New Bedford High in a non-league match Saturday.
Lexi Menzes scored the match-winner for the Falcons (7-3) in the first half, while Julia DaCosta added a second-half score.
Meg Reed made three saves in goal for the shutout. D-R resumes its SCC schedule Wednesday at home against Somerset Berkley.
BOYS Nantucket 3, Tri-County 0
NANTUCKET — The Tri-County boys’ soccer team battled the Whalers scoreless terms through the first half of the non-league match before Nantucket tallied three second-half goals. The Cougars (2-7-1) generated four corner kicks.
Tri-County travels to Upper Cape Regional on Monday.
