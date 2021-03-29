REHOBOTH -- Tallying twice within a four-minute span early in the first half, the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls' soccer team controlled the pace of play throughout in a 2-0 South Coast Conference shutout of Seekonk High Monday at the Bliss Soccer Complex.
"It wasn't pretty, we were a little sloppy, but we did what we had to do," D-R coach Trish Madsen said.
Junior midfielder Caitlin Morgado scored the match-winner in the eighth minute, while senior captain Margaret Saxon created the second Falcon tally in the 12th minute.
"They wanted it more than we did," Seekonk High coach Phil Fontes said. "They made the most of their chances.
D-R goalie Eliana Raposo had to make three first half saves, not during the second half as the lone Warriors' threat was a direct kick over the bar at 48 minutes by freshman Maddie Eddy.
Raposo took away the best scoring chance by Seekonk (0-2) in the 27th minute, securing a loose ball chance off the foot of Warrior senior captain Kailee Peterson. Eddy had launched a shot from atop the penalty box in the 20th minute high, while Lauren Calabro presented a short side right bid in the 24th minute. The Warriors were unable to create enough pressure to take a corner kick throughout the match as well.
"We have the talent, but we're not putting it together going forward," Fontes said. "I'm not disappointed, but we need a game where we can get a win and that will give us the confidence going forward."
Raposo took away a breakaway bid by Seekonk's Lauren Couitt five minutes into the second half, coming off of the goal line to take control of the ball atop the penalty box.
"Our midfield played well, we went to the ball," Madsen said.
D-R's back line, with Emily D'Ambrosio and Ella Damonm owned the turf in front of the penalty box, while Falcon junior Carleigh Hall worked end line to end line.
With a gusty wind at their backs, the Falcons (2-0) were relentless in their pressure on the Seekonk defense, owing the better run of play to aggressive and sustained midfield action.
Hall created a breakaway scoring chance up the middle in the 14th minute, then another off the right side in the 19th minute. Morgado drilled a shot off of the right flank, a low skip-shot that eluded Seekonk goalie Maddison Julien.
Saxon's goal was a determined effort by the Falcon to beat a Seekonk defender to the ball. After one touch of the the ball, it caromed back off of her as Julien converged, with the loose ball guided into the back of the net by the wind.
The Falcons could have had more as Morgado had corner kicks at 35, 60 and 62 minutes, and Tasha Ponte had another at 64. Ponte had a drive squirm just right of the goal post at 65, while a Julia Tavares pass to Saxon at the goalmouth just missed its mark at 69.
"It was like the other day against Old Rochester, we had a couple of mistakes in the first half," Fontes said. "After those first couple of mistakes in the first half, we were fine."
The Falcons meet Bourne Thursday, while Seekonk tangles with Case.
BOYS
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK -- Twice the Falcons took the lead and eventually held on to stop arch-rival Seekonk in the South Coast Conference match.
Kevin Smith put the Falcons ahead in the first half and Matt Duarte re-gained the lead for D-R at the 72nd minute of the second half.
"Our midfield (Hunter Briley, Marshall Morgado) did a good job defensively when they were putting pressure on," D-R coach Mike Morgado related.
Alejandro Tabares netted the equalizer for Seekonk in the 10th minute of the second half. "We played awesome, there were a ton of positives to take out of the game," Warrior coach Matt McCartin said.
Seekonk (0-2) next visits Case Thursday, while D-R (1-1) travels to Bourne.
