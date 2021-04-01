BOURNE — Junior Kevin Smith scored a pair of goals as the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ soccer team carved out a 4-1 victory at Bourne High Thursday in a South Coast Conference match.
Smith scored the opening goal for the Falcons in the 30th minute of the first half with Marshall Morgado assisting and then scored the match-winning goal a minute into the second half with Cam LeBlanc assisting.
Matt Duarte (from Morgado) and Hunter Briley also scored second half goals for D-R (3-0), which returns to action Monday against Greater New Bedford at the Bliss Soccer Complex.
Holbrook 8, Tri-County 2
HOLBROOK — Isaiah Butler and Angelo DeCaires scored the lone goals for Tri-County in the Mayflower League match.
The Cougars (0-2) host Blue Hills Regional Tuesday.
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 10, Bourne 0
REHOBOTH — Carleigh Hall, Caitlin Morgado, Julia Tavares and Tasha Ponte scored two goals apiece as the unbeaten Falcons rolled in a South Coast Conference match.
The Falcons (3-0) scored five goals in each half, while goalie Eliana Raposo had to make just one save for the shutout. Emily D’Ambrosio and Sam Malloy also scored for the Falcons. The Falcons match with Greater New Bedford has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 tracing.
Seekonk 3, Case 2
SEEKONK — Kailee Peterson finished off a scramble chance with two minutes left in the South Coast Conference match as the Warriors broke into the win column.
Maddie Eddy put Seekonk in front in the 20th minute and Lauren Calabro created a two-goal margin in the 30th minute. Case rallied from the two-goal halftime deficit to tie the match in the 60th minute.
Seekonk (1-2) visits Bourne Monday.
Tri-County 4, Atlantis Charter 0
FRANKLIN — Sophomore Noelle Kennedy tallied twice for the unbeaten Cougars in a non-league match. Caitlin Gorman and Sheila Cardona also scored for Tri-County (4-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. Paige Griffin made 11 saves for the shutout.
The Cougars meet Blue Hills Tuesday.
