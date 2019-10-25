REHOBOTH — The hunt for a postseason berth continues for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys soccer team as Matt Duarte and Kevin Smith each scored twice as the Falcons ran past Greater New Bedford Voke 4-1 Friday in a South Coast Conference match.
The victory and two points kept the Falcons (6-7-3) alive for the MIAA tournament with one match remaining, Wednesday at Old Rochester Regional. D-R must beat the Bulldogs in order to advance into post-season play.
“We had good ball movement, we looked good,” D-R coach Steve Kulpa said of the Falcons, who took five of a possible six points out of three matches this week, beating Bishop Feehan and tying arch-rival Seekonk.
Goals by Duarte (at 4 minutes from Marshall Morgado) and Smith (at 39 from Duarte) created a two-goal lead for D-R by halftime, while sophomore goalkeeper Mason Kulpa (nine saves) was strong on the endline.
D-R increased its lead to 4-0 in the second half with Smith (at 55 from Morgado) and Duarte (at 58 from Smith) both scoring their second goals of the match.
Bishop Stang 1, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors dominated possession, holding a 7-2 advantage in shots, but couldn’t capitalize on their chances in the non-league defeat.
Seekonk (4-6-6) has to win its of its last two games to reach the MIAA Tournament. Goaltender Colin Tenreiro made one save while Jeff Michaud also played well.
Seekonk travels to Somerset Berkley on Monday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Reg. 0
FRANKLIN — Thomas Conway scored the match-winning goal and set up the third Cougar goal as Tri-County dominated the Hawks from the opening whistle of the Mayflower League match.
Jake Howard was in net to take the shutout for the Cougars, having to make merely one save.
Conway put the Cougars (8-10-1) ahead in the ninth minute with Kyle Girouard assisting. Tri-County added a pair of second half goals from Josh Dias (at 59 from Michael Crawford) and freshman Angelo DeCaires (at 62 from Conway).
The Cougars are slated to take a boat ride to Nantucket for a 1 p.m. match Sunday.
Girls Dover-Sherborn 2, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers played one of their best Tri-Valley League matches of the season, but surrendered a goal in each half to Dover-Sherborn. In their regular season finale, Norton (4-11-1) had a half-dozen good scoring chances, but no corner kicks.
The Lancer midfield cast of Kylie Dion, Meg Cross, Sara Tatarczyk and Riley Young were outstanding in winning 50-50 balls and creating transition.
