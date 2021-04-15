REHOBOTH — Senior defender Emily D’Ambrosio scored the lone goal of the Falcons’ South Coast Conference match Thursday as the unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team nipped Case High 1-0 at the Bliss Soccer Complex.
Eliana Raposo recorded her fifth shutout of the season in goal for the Falcons (7-0), having to make two saves.
D’Ambrosio scored in the 25th minute on a cross from Caitlyn Morgado. The Falcons dominated ball possession, but were unable to further dent Case’s eight-man defensive wall.
The Falcons return to action Friday at Wareham.
Tri-County 4, Atlantis Charter 0FALL RIVER — Noelle Kennedy scored three goals and set up another as the unbeaten Cougars rolled in a non-league match. Kennedy put the Cougars in front in the 15th minute on a penalty kick after being fouled inside the penalty box.
Kennedy scored the second (from Caitlyn Gorman) and fourth (from Sabra Flanagan) goals for Tri-County. Kennedy set up a goal by Karoline MacNamara to give the Cougars a 3-0 halftime edtge.
Paige Griffin totaled six saves in goal while taking her sixth shutout of the season. The Cougars (7-0-1) will host Holbrook Friday.
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Case 0
SWANSEA — Kevin Smith and Reese Cordeiro scored goals within a five-minute span early in the second half as the Falcons extended their unbeaten streak to seven matches with the South Coast Conference victory.
After a scoreless first half, Smith scored the match-winner for the Falcons (6-0-1) in the 10th minute and Cordeiro scored five minutes later.
Cole Tavares notched his third shutout of the season in goal for D-R, claiming six balls with three testing denials. The Falcons host Somerset Berkley Monday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.