NEW BEDFORD — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls’ soccer team extended its unbeaten stretch to five matches Friday with a 2-1 victory at Greater New Bedford Voke in a South Coast Conference match.
Julia Tavares put the Falcons in front on a breakaway, then Emily D’Ambrosio scored what proved to be the match-winner for D-R on a re-start.
BOYS Avon 8, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars (0-6) surrendered a half-dozen goals in the first half and went without a shot on goal in their Mayflower League loss.
