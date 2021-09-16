FRANKLIN — Junior Angelo DeCaires scored three goals, including the match-winner in the 71st minute, as the Tri-County Regional High boys soccer team notched its first Mayflower League win of the season with a 3-2 nail-biter over Old Colony Regional.
Junior Isaiah Butler assisted on all three of the goals, setting DeCaires in on a partial breakaway for the third goal. The Cougars gained a 2-0 first half lead with DeCaires scoring at the 21st and 30th minutes.
Old Colony scored twice early in the second half to knot the score. The Cougars (1-3-1) host Wareham Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Fairhaven 1
REHOBOTH — Kevin Smith scored a pair of goals as the defending SCC champion Falcons routed the Blue Devils. Reece Cordeiro also scored for the Falcons (3-0) who visit Seekonk Friday.
GIRLS Tri-County 3, Old Colony 0
ROCHESTER — Junior Nicole Kennedy scored three goals, two during the second half as the Cougars won the Mayflower League match. At the other end of the field, junior goalie Isabella Gulley claimed four saves for the shutout.
Kennedy put the Cougars into the lead 1:29 into the match, assisted by Kim Escobar.
Kennedy created a two-goal margin early in the second half (at 42, from Gabby Degham and Alexis Hubert) and made it 3-0 (at 49, from Hannah Clarke and Isabella Rivera) for the Cougars (4-1, 2-0 Mayflower League).
